Johnson Wants To Be A Role-Player For Sabres

Sabres 1st round draft pick Ryan Johnson’s head is still spinning after being drafted 31st overall.

“It still feels incredible,” said Johnson. “Obviously, it’s starting to settle in, and I’m starting to realize that it’s going to be tough this development camp. It’s going to be fun and tough so just putting in the work is the biggest thing.”

Rochester Amerks Head Coach Chris Taylor said that Development Camp won’t be an evaluation of the Sabres prospects, but Johnson is still looking to prove himself.

“I want to show them that I can be an intense player, that I can be a big role player, I can play in all situations,” said the first round pick. “I want to prove to them that I can play on the team.”

There’s also aspects of the game Johnson wants to focus on when it comes to his development, and his growth.

“I think its nice to be around a lot of pro guys, just learning their life style, how well they take care of their bodies, and all the work they put in,” said Johnson. “The intensity that they bring and they show up everyday and work hard so that’s just what I’m trying to do. Obviously I have a long way to go, got to develop parts of my game and that’s what I’m worried about.”

Johnson is also taking in the experience of skating with guys who saw big minutes in the NHL.

“It’s been awesome just watching them play,” said Johnson. “They’re really fast and they’re really good. It’s cool learning from them and it’s cool that thet’re out here with us.”