Jordan Poyer: “Extremely honored”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–In 2012, Jordan Poyer was named a team captain at Oregon State.

It’s been 8 years since the Bills safety severed as the captain of a football team, that changed this week. Poyer was among 7 players selected to wear the “C” on their jersey.

“I was told early in the morning and I didn’t really get to reflect on it until my ride home,” Poyer told reporters on Wednesday. “Extremely blessed and extremely honored to be in this situation and be named a team captain. With that comes responsibility and at this point in my career I believe I’m ready for that responsibility,” Poyer said.

Sean McDermott brought Poyer to Buffalo in 2017 and has seen him grow off and on the field.

“A real coming of age of a young man that is playing good solid football and is one of the quarterbacks of our defense and we’re fortunate to have him,” McDermott said.

Poyer is entering his 4th season with the Bills and signed a 2-year contract extension this offseason, keeping him in Buffalo through the 2022 season.

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more of his work here.