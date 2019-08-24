Josh Allen acknowledges he can’t be reckless with the football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The goal Friday night in Detroit was to run the ball –and for the most part – the Bills excelled.

But, the talk following their 24-20 win over the Lions in the 3rd preseason game was Josh Allen and his recklessness playing ‘hero ball.’

Late in the first quarter on their fourth series of the game, Allen was flushed from the pocket and ultimately did the unthinkable: throw across his body and right into the teeth of the Detroit defense for an easy interception.



Lucky for Allen, the Lions were called for “roughing the passer”, nullifying the INT.



“Obviously, I wish I was a little smarter with the football tonight,” the quarterback said after the game. “There’s one play in particular we got bailed out there, but it’s something that I just can’t do and I know I can’t do that. I’m glad it happened in the preseason. Just a little reminder of what I can and can’t do.”

“You know I thought he was on target. A couple times I thought he was impressive in the two-minute drive, or just over two minutes to go there in the first half,” added head coach Sean McDermott. “We’ve got to make smarter decisions with the football. Whoever carries the ball or throws the ball, that ball makes a big difference in the game.”

The Bills return to the practice field on Sunday before wrapping up the preseason Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings at New Era Field.