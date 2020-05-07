Bills have four primetime games in 2020; full schedule released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’ll be a battle of two 2018 first-round quarterbacks in week one as the Bills host the Jets to kickoff the 2020 season. Josh Allen and Sam Darnold will meet for the fourth time in their careers with this matchup.
Allen is 1-2 against Darnold so far but the two have plenty of time to boost their records against each other as they meet twice a year. It should be the fifth time they’ll face each other but they both missed the same game that would have been their first meeting back in 2018 at MetLife Stadium.
The Bills of course drafted Allen 7th overall in 2018 while the Jets took Darnold 3rd overall that year. This will be the third time in the last four years the Bills will play the Jets to open the season. Last year they started at MetLife Stadium and in 2017 they hosted the Jets for the season opener.
The 2020 season also included FOUR scheduled primetime games for the Bills with two Monday night games, a Sunday night and a Thursday night game at home against the defending Super Bowl Champs.
Here is the rest of the Bills 2020 schedule:
WEEK 1: Sunday, September 13th vs. Jets, 1pm
WEEK 2: Sunday, September 20th at Miami, 1pm
WEEK 3: Sunday, September 27th vs. Rams, 1pm
WEEK 4: Sunday, October 4th at Las Vegas, 4:25pm
WEEK 5: Sunday, October 11th at Tennessee, 1pm
WEEK 6: Thursday, October 15th vs. Chiefs, 8:20 pm
WEEK 7: Sunday, October 25th at New York
WEEK 8: Sunday, November 1st vs. Patriots, 1pm
WEEK 9: Sunday, November 8th vs. Seahawks, 1pm
WEEK 10: Sunday, November 15th at Arizona, 4:05pm
WEEK 11: BYE
WEEK 12: Sunday, November 29th vs. Chargers, 1pm
WEEK 13: Monday, December 7th at San Francisco, 8:15pm
WEEK 14: Sunday, December 13th vs. Steelers, 8:20pm
WEEK 15: December 19th or 20th at Denver TBD
WEEK 16: Monday, December 28th at New England, 8:15pm
WEEK 17: Sunday, January 3rd vs. Dolphins, 1pm