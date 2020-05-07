Bills have four primetime games in 2020; full schedule released

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 29: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills shakes hands with Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets after the game at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. New York defeats Buffalo 13-6. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’ll be a battle of two 2018 first-round quarterbacks in week one as the Bills host the Jets to kickoff the 2020 season. Josh Allen and Sam Darnold will meet for the fourth time in their careers with this matchup.

Allen is 1-2 against Darnold so far but the two have plenty of time to boost their records against each other as they meet twice a year. It should be the fifth time they’ll face each other but they both missed the same game that would have been their first meeting back in 2018 at MetLife Stadium.

The Bills of course drafted Allen 7th overall in 2018 while the Jets took Darnold 3rd overall that year. This will be the third time in the last four years the Bills will play the Jets to open the season. Last year they started at MetLife Stadium and in 2017 they hosted the Jets for the season opener.

The 2020 season also included FOUR scheduled primetime games for the Bills with two Monday night games, a Sunday night and a Thursday night game at home against the defending Super Bowl Champs.

Here is the rest of the Bills 2020 schedule:

WEEK 1: Sunday, September 13th vs. Jets, 1pm

WEEK 2: Sunday, September 20th at Miami, 1pm

WEEK 3: Sunday, September 27th vs. Rams, 1pm

WEEK 4: Sunday, October 4th at Las Vegas, 4:25pm

WEEK 5: Sunday, October 11th at Tennessee, 1pm

WEEK 6: Thursday, October 15th vs. Chiefs, 8:20 pm

WEEK 7: Sunday, October 25th at New York

WEEK 8: Sunday, November 1st vs. Patriots, 1pm

WEEK 9: Sunday, November 8th vs. Seahawks, 1pm

WEEK 10: Sunday, November 15th at Arizona, 4:05pm

WEEK 11: BYE

WEEK 12: Sunday, November 29th vs. Chargers, 1pm

WEEK 13: Monday, December 7th at San Francisco, 8:15pm

WEEK 14: Sunday, December 13th vs. Steelers, 8:20pm

WEEK 15: December 19th or 20th at Denver TBD

WEEK 16: Monday, December 28th at New England, 8:15pm

WEEK 17: Sunday, January 3rd vs. Dolphins, 1pm