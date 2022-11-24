DETROIT – There aren’t many quarterbacks you can say “23 seconds” is too much time to leave on the clock for; Josh Allen is one of them.

The Bills rallied to beat the Lions 28-25 on Thanksgiving day for their second straight win. The dynamic duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs is a big reason why.

The two looked a little out of sync for most of the game as Diggs only had two catches in the first half but when the offense needed a go-ahead drive, a game-winning drive, they turned it on in crunch time.

This pair thrives in clutch situations and that was on full display as the Bills trailed the Lions by three late in the fourth quarter. Allen and the offense put together a scoring drive capped off by a five-yard touchdown pass to Diggs. That gave the Bills a 25-22 lead (Tyler Bass missed the extra point).

Diggs had four of his eight catches on that touchdown drive. And he wasn’t done making game-changing plays there. After Detroit kicked a field goal to tie the game at 25, the Bills got the ball back with 23 seconds left in regulation. And he looked to none other than Diggs.

The first play of the game-winning drive, Allen hit Diggs for a 36 yard play that led to Bass kicking a 45-yard field goal to win the game.

“No matter how you win you gotta find a way to win and I think our guys showed that they know how to do that. Incredibly resilient down to the last play basically,” Sean McDermott said in his post game press conference .

“Not a pity party but what the guys have been through and being on two plane rides in five days and just dealing with things at home and then trying to focus on their job I think was impressive.”

“We gave ourselves a chance at the end there second half didn’t play great football, I wouldn’t say we played great football but we found a way. Guys were resilient the up’s and down’s of an NFL game,” Allen said after the game.

And after the game Allen described that huge play to Diggs on the game-winning drive and what he was seeing from the Lions defense there.

“They were playing a little two man concept and actually, me and Dors [Ken Dorsey] kind of talked about that a few days ago, we saw the same look in a previous game and just said hey let’s put this play in just in case we might need it,” Allen explained.

“We called it and Stef ran a heck of a route and just gave him a chance, he made a heck of a play and then obviously T Bass being to have a short memory after that PAT and kicked the game-winning field goal. Dude’s tough as nails right there. That’s tough to do for an NFL kicker, he just missed one, you’re stepping up to the plate to win a game and he delivered for us.”

And while Diggs said some people might call it “pressure” to deliver in those moments down the stretch, he looks at it through a different lens in a positive way.

“When I anticipate going into those drives I’m right on my cue and I tell him to trust me out there, whatever you see it’s me or nobody so I just want him to trust me out there especially in those moments,” Diggs said.

“I don’t feel any added responsibility it’s just my team trusts me and my team looks for me to make those plays and I never wanna let my teammates down, I kind of play for my teammates I play with that energy and I try to always bring that positive energy and those positive manifestations and affirmations so when those moments come around I want to show them that it is true. I practice what I preach.

“That’s what great players do, they step up in those big moments and they make big plays in big moments in games like this,” McDermott said.