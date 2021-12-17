Josh Allen expected to start Sunday after dealing with foot sprain through the week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) spikes the ball after running the ball for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec.12, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – After suffering a left foot sprain in last week’s overtime loss to Tampa, the Bills expect quarterback Josh Allen to be a full-go and start this Sunday against the Panthers.

Allen was limited in the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday and in practice on Thursday but head coach Sean McDermott said Allen will be a full participant today and feels confident in where his quarterback is at.

“I’ll start with what the medical team has shared with me and that’s that they’re comfortable with where he’s at and he continues to trend in the right direction,” McDermott said on a zoom call with reporters Friday.

“And then what I’ve seen with my own eyes at practice just yesterday he seems to be, again, able to execute the job description that goes along with the quarterback position.”

Despite being listed as limited on Thursday, Allen seemed to be throwing the ball and moving around well at practice.

