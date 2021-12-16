Josh Allen limited in Thursday’s practice with left foot sprain

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed as limited in practice for the second day in a row as he’s still dealing with a left foot sprain he suffered in Sunday’s overtime loss to Tampa.

Josh Allen during individual drills (the media portion) of practice today. pic.twitter.com/VLW8IhvBHC — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 16, 2021

And while he didn’t look limited in what he could do and was moving around well during individual drills (the portion of practice the media can watch), his status for Sunday’s game against the Panthers is still up in the air as the Bills continue to monitor his progress.

More of Josh Allen throwing during the portion of practice the media can watch. Didn’t seem limited in anyway but we’ll have to wait and see what he was listed as when the injury report comes out later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3HWwF4Thed — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 16, 2021

“Josh has been doing everything to get himself right and every day he’s getting better. Injuries are 100% in this league so Josh is handling his situation pretty well,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said after practice on Thursday.

Gabriel Davis will have an expanded role and a bigger workload now that Emmanuel Sanders is dealing with a knee injury and Davis commented on how Allen looked in practice on Thursday.

“He looked good. Josh looked good, Josh is a dog, Josh is a warrior. You see him out there every single day, the way he runs the football, the way he goes out there and competes no matter what’s happening on the field. Josh is good,” Davis said.