Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a standout performance against the Dolphins in week two, the NFL named Bills quarterback Josh Allen AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

After throwing for over 300 yards for the first time in his career in week one, Allen broke his own passing record against Miami by throwing for 417 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills 31-28 win over the Dolphins.

Allen leads the NFL after two weeks with 729 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Allen now joins Thurman Thomas and Jim Kelly as the only players in team history to earn Offensive Player of the Week honors three times in their careers.