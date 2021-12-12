Josh Allen on left foot injury vs. Bucs: “There was no way I was going out”

TAMPA (WIVB) – All eyes are on the status of Bills quarterback Josh Allen after a 33-27 loss to the Bucs on overtime when he entered his postgame press conference with a walking boot on his left leg.
Allen himself isn’t sure of the severity of his injury.
“Honestly I’m not quite sure I guess we’ll do some more tests tomorrow but I finished the game on it so I don’t think it’s gonna be a big deal,” Allen said after the game.
“It’s pretty sore, it’s football.”
It’s not certain when the injury happened but it seemed like he started to feel uncomfortable after a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter where he was seen limping, despite not missing a play but it didn’t look like he put much weight on that side. The team later confirmed it is a left foot injury Allen is dealing with.
“There’s no way I was going out,” Allen said.
“Our medical staff checked with him, I can tell you being on the offensive line on the headset there that there was talk about how he was, what could he do still and so look he’s a warrior and he played his butt off,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in his postgame press conference.
The Bills erased a 24-3 halftime deficit to tie the game at 27 and force overtime against the defending Super Bowl champions. Allen finished 36-of-54 for 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Up next, the Bills take on the Panthers at home on Sunday with the health of their starting quarterback unknown at this point.