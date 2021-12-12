Josh Allen on left foot injury vs. Bucs: “There was no way I was going out”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA (WIVB) – All eyes are on the status of Bills quarterback Josh Allen after a 33-27 loss to the Bucs on overtime when he entered his postgame press conference with a walking boot on his left leg.

Allen himself isn’t sure of the severity of his injury.

“Honestly I’m not quite sure I guess we’ll do some more tests tomorrow but I finished the game on it so I don’t think it’s gonna be a big deal,” Allen said after the game.

“It’s pretty sore, it’s football.”

"Josh is one of the toughest competitors, one of the most resilient football players and people I've been around."



"I'll go to war with Josh any day of the week."



"He's a dog, no matter what he's gonna give it his all."



"He's a warrior and everybody sees that." pic.twitter.com/tq2H2ah9a6 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 13, 2021

It’s not certain when the injury happened but it seemed like he started to feel uncomfortable after a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter where he was seen limping, despite not missing a play but it didn’t look like he put much weight on that side. The team later confirmed it is a left foot injury Allen is dealing with.

“There’s no way I was going out,” Allen said.

“Our medical staff checked with him, I can tell you being on the offensive line on the headset there that there was talk about how he was, what could he do still and so look he’s a warrior and he played his butt off,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in his postgame press conference.

Bills QB Josh Allen in a boot postgame. Doesn’t have specifics on the injury pic.twitter.com/i0w9fL3G6A — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) December 13, 2021

The Bills erased a 24-3 halftime deficit to tie the game at 27 and force overtime against the defending Super Bowl champions. Allen finished 36-of-54 for 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Up next, the Bills take on the Panthers at home on Sunday with the health of their starting quarterback unknown at this point.