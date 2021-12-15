Josh Allen on possibility of playing Sunday after suffering foot sprain: “If I can go I’m gonna go”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – While Josh Allen’s status for Sunday’s game against the Panthers is still up in the air as he’s dealing with a left foot sprain, it seems like he’s already made progress from when it happened in Tampa.

Allen says his foot feels “quite a bit better” but we’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the week goes.

“Feeling good, obviously we’ve got a few more days we’ve gotta rehab and obviously I’d love to play and I guess we’ll have to reevaluate some things in a couple days but as of right now it feels pretty good. Fortunate enough to have the training staff that we do, getting work on it around the clock,” Allen said on a zoom call with reporters Wednesday.

The Bills changed their usual practice to just a walkthrough on Wednesday. The decision was not Covid related but rather Sean McDermott wanted to give his players more time to rest after the overtime game against the Buccaneers. Allen was limited in the walkthrough and while he doesn’t want to push it or further injure his foot, he’s also going to do everything possible to play.

“Obviously I want whatever’s the best opportunity for our team to win the football game but if I can go I’m gonna go,” Allen said.

Allen got hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 33-27 overtime loss to Tampa. He was in a walking boot on his left leg during his postgame press conference but didn’t miss any time in the game because of it.

“Whether it was hurting or not hurting or if it was extremely painful or it wasn’t painful, I just want to do whatever’s necessary to help our team win football games. That second half we made some plays, didn’t get the job done and obviously the result is what we need to look at and need to work on,” Allen said.

If Allen can’t play on Sunday, it’ll be Mitch Trubisky under center. McDermott said Trubisky will get extra reps in practice like on Wednesday when Allen was limited. And so far Allen hasn’t seen any change in Trubisky with the possibility of him starting this week.

“It’s no different than any other week. He approaches it as if he’s gonna play every single week. You know I love the guy to death. He’s awesome, he’s an awesome teammate. Guys love him, guys gravitate towards him so I can see why we went out and got him and I’m just thankful we did,” Allen said.