Josh Allen says his sprained foot ‘felt good’ in win over Panthers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Coming off a foot sprain and dealing with guys playing different positions than usual on the offensive line, Josh Allen and the Bills offense got the job done in a 31-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday to improve to 8-6.

Allen was dealing with a left foot sprain during the week leading up to this game but was a listed as a full participant in the team’s walk through on Friday and did not seem limited on Sunday.

“Yeah it felt good, didn’t affect me but went out there and our guys played a really hard fought game,” Allen said in his postgame press conference.

“I like how he settled in after the first series or two and we got a good rhythm going at times and I thought he made some really big time throws, the scramble on 3rd and 6 [8] situation, I think they were in man coverage and Josh saw it and took off with it so that was a big play for us,: head coach Sean McDermott said after the game.

“And again just the things you don’t see from a leadership standpoint, some things in the locker room before the game and halftime I thought were big for us also.”

The Bills offensive line was also dealing with some adversity of its own. This group just cannot catch a break this season due to injuries and now players landing on the Covid-19 list.

“I do wanna shout out our O-line for doing a bunch of different substitutions and switches in the last couple days, I know it hasn’t been easy on some of those guys, Daryl [Williams], Cody [Ford], and Spenc [Spencer Brown] all kind of having to change positions. I was super happy those guys stepped up and played really well today.”

On Friday starting left tackle Dion Dawkins was placed on the NFL’s Covid-19 list and then hours before the game, Jon Feliciano was put on the list as well. Because of it, Spencer Brown moved to left tackle, Ike Boettger placed left guard, Mitch Morse was still at center as usual, Cody Ford slid in at right guard while Daryl Williams played right tackle.

Allen went 19-34 for 210 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He only ran three times for 24 yards, one of them was a scramble on 3rd and 8 in the third quarter for 26 yards. But Allen says his lack of carries wasn’t to avoid putting his foot in arms way, rather it was because of the Panthers defense.

“No these guys are fast, they move extremely well, they change the launch point for the quarterback they’re able to kind of get you off your spot but they’re a very high effort group and they just limited those opportunities,” Allen said.

Often times this season, Allen has been the Bills’ best chance at getting anything going in the run game so it was good for Buffalo to get Devin Singletary going. He had a season high 86 rushing yards on 22 carries and ran for a touchdown.

“We’ve known he can but it was good to see him go out there and run hard. He ran really well today but that starts with the guys up front and doing their job and Motor did a good job of finding the holes and getting extra yards for us,” Allen said.

