Josh Allen & Trent Murphy impressed by Cody Ford

Coming into camp it looked like there would be a lot of shuffling guys in and out to find the 5 starters along the offensive line but that hasn’t been the case. The only rotation has been at right guard, where Jon Feliciano and Spencer Long have shared the first team reps.

Cody Ford, the rookie 2nd round pick, has been the starting right tackle during all four training camp practices. Josh Allen has been impressed with what he’s seen so far out of the rookie.

“Yeah, he’s aggressive, he’s a mauler,” said quarterback Josh Allen. “It shows why we traded up to go get him, He’s a guy that doesn’t talk a lot but he’s very smart, he’s very communicative when he’s down there. Like I said he does his job, he’s not going to complain, he’s gonna put his pads on and go to work”

Ford has been assigned the task of blocking defensive end Trent Murphy and for the most part has done a good job. It’s a challenge that been very valuable.

“Trent’s a great player, he has a lot of tools in his toolbox and going up against him is helping me out a lot,” Ford said.

“He’s a solid player super strong, he knows the offense he’s smart too,” Murphy added of the rookie. “Lot of potential and he’s been giving me great work so I’m excited to keep that competition going and his future.”

The tight end position group is getting thinner by the day. Rookie Dawson Knox did not practice due to a hamstring injury. Jason Croom is still out with a hamstring as well and Tyler Kroft is still rehabbing his broken foot.

Mitch Morse and Lorenzo Alexander did not practice today. It was a rest day for both veterans. The Bills have tomorrow off and return to camp on Tuesday.