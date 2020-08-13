Josh Allen: “We’re ready to go full speed”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s no secret that the 2020 NFL Training Camp looks very different than years past.

“We’re finally getting guys back, finally getting full speed routes and reps with everybody, we’re not where we want to be by any term, so we’re still diving into our playbook, seeing what works and what doesn’t work, what guys can and can’t do,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

As clubs across the country move from the eight day “Acclimatization Period” to the four day “Gradual Ramp Up Period,” the sentiment is the same: we’re ready to really play, and we’re ready to play fast.

“Things are going well with the leadership that we have up top, and again we’re going to continue to trust the process and go one day at a time, that’s all we can do. We’re super eager to put the helmets and pads on and start running some full speed reps,” Allen said.

“I’m finally going against our defense because obviously our defense has been one of the top for the past three years, so going against them is going to make us better on the offensive side of the football so we’re super excited to start that side of the process too.”

With the addition of Stefon Diggs in the offseason, the Bills receiving core is incredibly deep, and Allen is the first person to point out how beneficial having a strong set of experienced receivers to work with is during training camp.

“We’ve got some real dudes over here, John [Brown] and Cole [Beasley] and getting actually a full training camp with them as this year goes around, knowing what they can and can’t do,” Allen said. “I mean there’s nothing really that they can’t do, but what they’re good at, and we’re still trying to improve on some of the things we lacked on last year. This time has been very instrumental for our progress here, and we’re super excited to be out here.”

The Bills continue with helmets and shells in practice until they can move to padded practice starting on Monday the 17th.