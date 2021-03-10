Josh Mballa named MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Graves and Williams also honored

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo men’s basketball junior Josh Mballa becomes the second straight Bull to receive MAC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Mballa is joined by teammates Jayvon Graves and Jeenathan Williams on the All-MAC Second Team. In his junior season, Mballa led the MAC in rebounding at just under 10 boards per game, and is second on the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game. He finished the regular season with six double-doubles on the year, and was also named to the league’s All-Defensive Team.

Senior Jayvon Graves is the recipient of the final MAC Player of the Week award for the regular season. He has moved into 10th place on UB’s all-time scoring list, and is currently third on the team in scoring at 14.6 points per game, and second in assists at just over four per game. Graves became just the third player in UB history to record a triple double when he did it against Akron on March 2nd, and the first Bull to record a triple-double since 2018.

Junior Jeenathan Williams leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game, and is second in rebounding at 7.0 per game. He has scored double figures in all but two games this season, scoring 20+ points six times. He has recorded four double-doubles this year, and this marks the first time in his career that he has been recognized in the postseason by the MAC.

UB opens up their time in the 2021 MAC Tournament on Thursday where they will take on Miami at 4pm.