FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins’ Josh Norman is shown on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that veteran cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. The people spoke to The AP on Monday, March 9, 2020, on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Bills made it official Wednesday afternoon that the club has signed cornerback Josh Norman.

Norman was signed to a one-year deal by the Bills. Norman was released by the Washington Redskins in February.

Norman will compete for the starting corner position opposite All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White. Before Washington, Norman played for the Carolina Panthers and then Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott.