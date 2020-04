BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

After making it to the second round of the Section VI playoffs in 2019, Kenmore West senior Rachel Ryckman was looking forward to taking the field with her teammates for her final season as the catcher of the Lady Blue Devils softball team.