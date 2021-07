BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills host the Steelers to open the 2021 season. We explore some of the big storylines surrounding Pittsburgh as they get ready for training camp at the end of July.

The Steelers defense was one of the top units in the NFL in 2020 but the offense struggled at times. Can Ben Roethlisberger bounce back? Will a new offensive coordinator, revamped offensive line, and rookie running back jump start the offense? We discussed that and more with KDKA’s Rich Walsh.