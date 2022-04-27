BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 1st round of the NFL draft is Thursday. Several of the top wide receivers and cornerbacks are gone when the Bills go on the clock but they still land a day one starter.
- Jacksonville Jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan
2. Detroit Lions
Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon
3. Houston Texans
Evan Neal, OT Alabama
4. New York Jets
Travon Walker, EDGE Georgia
5. New York Giants
Ikem Ekwonu, OT North Carolina State
6. Carolina Panthers
Malik Willis, QB Liberty
7. New York Giants
Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati
8. Atlanta Falcons
Garrett Wilson, WR Ohio State
9. Seattle Seahawks
Charles Cross, OT Mississippi State
10. New York Jets
Derek Stingley Jr., CB LSU
11. Washington Commanders
Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame
12. Minnesota Vikings
George Karlaftis, EDGE Purdue
13. Houston Texans
Drake London, WR USC
14. Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Linderbaum, C Iowa
15. Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Davis, DL Georgia
16. New Orleans Saints
Matt Corral, QB Mississippi
17. Los Angeles Chargers
Jameson Williams, WR Alabama
18. Philadelphia Eagles
Chris Olave, WR Ohio State
19. New Orleans Saints
Dax Hill, S Michigan
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Pickett, QB Pitt
21. New England Patriots
Kaiir Elam, CB Florida
22. Green Bay Packers
Treylon Burks, WR Arkansas
23. Arizona Cardinals
Jermaine Johnson, EDGE FSU
24. Dallas Cowboys
Zion Johnson, OL Boston College
25. Buffalo Bills
Trent McDuffie, CB Washington
26. Tennessee Titans
Bernhard Raimann, OL Central Michigan
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devonte Wyatt, DL Georgia
28. Green Bay Packers
Tyler Smith, OL Tulsa
29. Kansas City Chiefs
Skyy Moore, WR Western Michigan
30. Kansas City Chiefs
Lewis Cine, S Penn State
31. Cincinnati Bengals
Andrew Booth, CB Clemson
32. Detroit Lions
Sam Howell, QB UNC