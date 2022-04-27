BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 1st round of the NFL draft is Thursday. Several of the top wide receivers and cornerbacks are gone when the Bills go on the clock but they still land a day one starter.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan

2. Detroit Lions

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon

3. Houston Texans

Evan Neal, OT Alabama

4. New York Jets

Travon Walker, EDGE Georgia

5. New York Giants

Ikem Ekwonu, OT North Carolina State



6. Carolina Panthers

Malik Willis, QB Liberty

7. New York Giants

Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati

8. Atlanta Falcons

Garrett Wilson, WR Ohio State

9. Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross, OT Mississippi State

10. New York Jets

Derek Stingley Jr., CB LSU



11. Washington Commanders

Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame



12. Minnesota Vikings

George Karlaftis, EDGE Purdue

13. Houston Texans

Drake London, WR USC



14. Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Linderbaum, C Iowa



15. Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Davis, DL Georgia

16. New Orleans Saints

Matt Corral, QB Mississippi



17. Los Angeles Chargers

Jameson Williams, WR Alabama

18. Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Olave, WR Ohio State



19. New Orleans Saints

Dax Hill, S Michigan



20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett, QB Pitt

21. New England Patriots

Kaiir Elam, CB Florida



22. Green Bay Packers

Treylon Burks, WR Arkansas

23. Arizona Cardinals

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE FSU



24. Dallas Cowboys

Zion Johnson, OL Boston College

25. Buffalo Bills

Trent McDuffie, CB Washington

26. Tennessee Titans

Bernhard Raimann, OL Central Michigan

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devonte Wyatt, DL Georgia

28. Green Bay Packers

Tyler Smith, OL Tulsa

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Skyy Moore, WR Western Michigan

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Lewis Cine, S Penn State

31. Cincinnati Bengals

Andrew Booth, CB Clemson

32. Detroit Lions

Sam Howell, QB UNC