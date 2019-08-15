Josh & Sal: Breaking down the two Bills-Panthers practices

Spartanburg, S.C. (WIVB) –

Josh Reed: So, the two joint practices are in the books and we had a chance to watch the Bills and the Panthers go at it over the last two days. What was your big takeaway?

Sal Capaccio: I’ll tell you what Josh, in this environment, things get out of hand, there’s a lot of nonsense and things get out of hand. That didn’t happen. I thought it was a great solid day of production, for both squads, they have to be happy. But, from a Bills standpoint, really impressed by Josh Allen really being able to diagnose a defense and get rid of the ball and take the short throw. That’s what we need to see from him. He did a lot of that. They need more of that.

Josh Reed: Josh Allen, in the 11-on-11 during the last two periods of yesterday’s practice, he was 11-of-13 and he and Cole Beasley, looked to finally be finding a rhythm and after practice Cole said, ‘I feel like when I’m getting out of my break now, Josh is hitting me like that.’ Have you seen some of that?

Sal Cpaccio: I have and what Cole has said about this offense is the freedom he has to do things and we know Josh Allen has the freedom to change out of things. I think that’s really meshing. Josh sees Cole, what matchup he has, says I want to go there and they’re really starting to click.

Josh Reed: One of the fun things to watch — we had a chance to see some of the Bills work on pass protection. LeSean McCoy block Luke Kuechly that was kind of fun to watch.

Now, looking forward to Friday’s second preseason game, which player do you think really has a chance to really kind of make some noise?

Sal Capaccio: Well, I really want to see if Isaiah McKenzie can really build off of last week’s preseason game because, right now, while I think he’s still the 7th guy and they only keep six, I think that’s a lot tighter right now. You never know how this is going to shake out with the wide receiver group. This is a good competition amongst the group that is really beyond the top four or five. Ray-Ray McCloud is there, Isaiah is there, so, we’ll see what happens.