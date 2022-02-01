Ken/GI cruises to 5-1 victory over LID in girls Fed Quarterfinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The playoffs are here for girls Federation hockey, and in the first quarterfinal matchup, second seed Kenmore/Grand Island and seventh seed Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew squared off at the Northtown Center on Tuesday night.

KenGI led 2-0 after two periods, but in the third, LID finally gets on the board when Sydney Radecki steals it and beats the goalie on the breakaway to cut the score in half, 2-1.

Three minutes later, Emiliana Cassilo reels it in and skirts past the defender for the five-hole goal to give KenGI the 3-1 lead.

KenGI scores another quick goal, and then a few minutes later Isabelle Bourgeault shows off the quick stick and gets it to Madison Flory who pops it in for the fifth and final goal of the game.

Kenmore/Grand Island advances to the semifinals after taking the quarterfinal 5-1 over Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew.