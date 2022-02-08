Ken/GI cruises to 5-1 win over Niagara County in girls Section VI semis

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a 4-2 victory over Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park in the first semifinal game of the night, Williamsville advances to the Section VI championship game yet again.

They had to wait and see who they’d be facing in Tuesday night’s title game as two seed Kenmore/Grand Island and three seed Niagara County squared off in the second semifinal of the night.

First period, Abby Zimmerman on the breakaway, she beats the defender and gets the first goal of the game off the goalie’s glove to give Niagara County the 1-0 lead.

Second period now, Ken/GI ties it up when Carissa Buyea slips the puck between the goaltenders pads and the post for the first Devil Dog goal of the night. Ken/GI added another goal late in the second to take a 2-1 lead into the final period.

Early in the third, Izzy Bourgeault brings it down and goes top shelf to make it 3-1 Ken/GI.

Just 20 seconds later, Madison Flory sneaks one through the goalie’s legs to give Ken/GI the 4-1 lead.

Late in the third, Flory gets the hat trick with the beautiful floater into the top corner.

Kenmore/Grand Island scored five unanswered goals to top Niagara County 5-1 and advance to the Section VI championship game on Tuesday where they’ll face Williamsville at Cornerstone Arena at 6pm.