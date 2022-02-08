Ken/GI upends Williamsville 4-3 in Section VI title game

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Section VI girls hockey championship game featured top seed and three-time defending champion Williamsville and two seed Kenmore/Grand Island at Cornerstone Arena on Tuesday night, and man was it electric from start to finish.

It didn’t take long for this game to take off!! Eight seconds in, Isabella Jayme gets it off the faceoff and scores the first goal by slipping it into the right corner to give Ken/GI the 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Molly Leggett adds another when she shoots it through the five hole to make it 2-0.

Williamsville gets on the board late in the first. Molly Martin brings it over the blue line and shoots, then gets her own rebound and slips it over the goal line. It’s now 2-1.

Second period now, Carissa Buyea sends it towards the net and Teagan Willats redirects it in to give Ken/GI a 3-1 advantage.

But towards the end of the period, Williamsville again cuts the lead to one goal as Claire O’Donnell pops the puck in over the goal line to make it 3-2.

The chaos doesn’t stop after two periods!! In the third, Aizah-Roze Thompson shoots it from beyond the circle into the bottom corner to tie the game up at three.

With a few minutes left in the game, Buyea steals the puck and lifts it into the top shelf for what would be the game-winning goal to make it 4-3.

For the first time in three years, there’s a new Section VI champion! Kenmore/Grand Island snaps Williamsville’s attempt at a four-peat with the 4-3 victory, and after finishing in last place in the Federation last season, Ken/GI completes the full-circle moment of “worst to first.”

“It feels absolutely amazing, coming to this team in 7th grade and finishing out senior year with a big win,” Ken/GI senior Carissa Buyea said.

“It’s an amazing feeling for all the girls. I’m really proud of the way they played. Rick Hopkins does such a good job with Williamsville, they had three in a row, and one was against us since we lost to them two years ago, so it really felt good to pull this one off,” Ken/GI head coach Jeff Orlowski said. “I’m so proud of Carissa, Molly and Ava, our seniors, and the determination they had to win this was great.”