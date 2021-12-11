Ken West beats Lew-Port 77-48

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lewiston-Porter Lancers and Kenmore West Blue Devils squared up on Friday night for a battle of 1-0 teams.

Halfway through the first, Bobby Beilein steps up and drains a three from the elbow. Lancers trail 8-6.

A few minutes later, Blue Devils steal it and send it down the court to Mario Smith who lays it in to give Ken West the 12-6 advantage.

Under a minute and a half left in the first, Phil Jones brings it down and gets it to Sean Hargrave for the three from the wing. It’s now 16-6.

Right before the end of the quarter, Blue Devils get the defensive rebound and Nick Argenio lays it in over his back shoulder. Ken West led 19-10 at the end of the first.

The Blue Devils would go on to top Lew-Port 77-48. Ken West moves to 2-0 on the season, Lew-Port moves to 1-1.