Ken West dominates Ken East 56-7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the final regular season game of the year, Kenmore East and Kenmore West faced off in the rivalry game to find out who the superior Kenmore is.

On the first Blue Devil possession of the game, Jermaine Atkins takes the pitch and goes up the middle for the touchdown. Ken West takes an 8-0 lead.

The second Ken West drive, and it’s a second Ken West touchdown. Atkins gets the handoff, heads to the right and turns on the jets for a 25-yard score to give the Blue Devils the 15-0 advantage.

The Blue Devil defense again stands the Bulldogs up, and on the ensuing drive, Jason Britton bullies his way through the Ken East secondary to get over the goal line. It’s now 22-0.

Second quarter now, Blue Devils trouncing down the field. Conner Walker slings it to Atkins who snags the pass to get Ken West down to the one-yard line.

And on the next play, Atkins finishes the job with the one-yard run up the middle. Ken West takes a 30-0 lead.

The Blue Devils keep the foot on the gas for the rest of the game to cruise to a 56-7 victory over their rival Bulldogs. Ken West finishes the regular season with a 5-3 record, Ken East finishes winless on the season.