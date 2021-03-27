Ken West wins Section VI, tops Starpoint 2-1 in 2OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2021 high school hockey season comes down to one final game in WNY on Saturday afternoon as Kenmore West faces defending sectional champs Starpoint in the Section VI Small School championship at the HarborCenter.

While the first game of Super Saturday was full of goals, the Small School matchup was full of defense and outstanding goaltending!

After two scoreless periods, Ken West gets the first points on the board after Braden Zeler fields the puck deep in the Blue Devils defensive zone, takes it all the way down and finishes with a snipe from the face-off circle for the first goal of the game!

Ken West took that 1-0 lead all the way to the end of the game, and was just 25 seconds away from celebrating the win. Starpoint pulled their goalie in the final minute of play, and with the sixth skater on the ice, the Spartans were able to get down, shoot, get the rebound, and Alec Kirk was there to poke the puck into the goal to tie the game up!

That Starpoint goal sent the game to overtime, and if you enjoyed the first two periods of scoreless hockey, overtime was more of the same.

Still tied at 1-1 through the first OT, and it looked like the game was going to be headed to a shootout with just under a minute left in the second overtime, but after his shot was deflected, PJ Abbott gets the puck at the blue line and he threads the needle for the game winner!

Ken West defeats Starpoint 2-1 in double overtime to win the Section VI championship!

Blue Devil goalie Max Pelino wins MVP after his 35 save afternoon.