LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — High school football players are gearing up for the Kensington Lions All-Star Classic.

Practice was held Saturday morning at Lockport high school. Nearly 40 kids from competing Western New York schools have been working since Monday to make the perfect team to compete in the classic.

“It’s been awesome, my coaching staff has been saying over and over how refreshing it is to get a group of kids that don’t know each other that are building this cohesive unit already. They’re talking and hanging around, they’re joking. I mean, it’s a coaches dream,” head coach Chuck Nagel said.

The game will be played on July 29 at 7 p.m. at Coyer Field at Buffalo State.