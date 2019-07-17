Kilgour, Tavares honored by NLL

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) The National Lacrosse league announced Wednesday that Buffalo Bandits Head Coaches Rich Kilgour and John Tavares have been given the Les Bartley Award as the top coach in the league.

The duo coached the Bandits to a 14-4 record, taking the team to the NLL Championship before losing to Calgary.

Kilgour and Tavares were named co-head coaches before last season and the team recorded six more wins from the 2017-18 season.

Kilgour and Tavares are the first Bandits coaches to win the award since 2003 when Rich Kilgour’s brother Darris won it.

The Coach of the Year award is named after Les Bartley who coached the Bandits to three championships and the Toronto Rock to four. Bartley passed away from cancer at the age of 51 in 2005.