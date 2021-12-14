Kraig Kurzanski named head football coach of Canisius Crusaders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders football team finally has their new head coach. The school announced on Tuesday morning that Kraig Kurzanski will be returning to his alma mater to coach the Crusaders in 2022.

One of Western New York’s most successful high school football coaches over the last three decades, Kurzanski has been the head coach at Williamsville South for the last 15 years where he posted an 88-49 record with the Billies.

“Kraig’s outstanding background and record in coaching stands on its own. But, just as importantly, Kraig is so well respected and a man of tremendous character that I know will serve the young men at our school very well,” Canisius Athletic Director Jim Maruo said in a press release on Tuesday.

“It is with great honor and pride that I have been granted the privilege to lead the football program at Canisius High School. Canisius changed my life. As a member of the Class of 1984, Canisius afforded me the best education in Western New York. I am home again,” Kraig Kurzanski said. “I believe I have the most unique perspective of Canisius High School,” Kurzanski said. “I have been student, teacher, assistant Dean of Students, coach and advisor at CHS. I left in 2004. I have been afforded the opportunity to come back again, 17 years later. It is with great reverence that I accept my position at CHS.”

Kurzanski takes over at Canisius for Bryan Gorman, who led the Crusaders in the 2021 season as the interim head coach after Rich Robbins left in May of 2021.

“I’d like to thank Bryan Gorman for his work this past season as our interim varsity football coach,” Mauro said. “He took over under some challenging circumstances and served our players well.”

Prior to his time at Williamsville South, Kurzanski coached at Canisius from 2001 to 2003 where he led the Crusaders to a Monsignor Martin championship game berth. He went on to coach one season at St. Mary’s of Lancaster in 2006.

Kurzanski was inducted into the Canisius High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002 for his achievements in both football and baseball while he was a Crusader. He graduated from Canisius in 1984.