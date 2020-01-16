Ksiezarczyk showing his skills to NFL scouts

ST. PETERSBERG, FL. (WIVB) University at Buffalo offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk is in St. Petersburg, Florida to take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The left tackle anchored the Bulls offensive line for the past three seasons, starting in all 39 games. The West Seneca East alumnus was named to the First Team All-MAC team after being a Second Team choice in 2018.

Ksiezarczyk is excited to show what he can do before NFL scouts, “It’s been a great experience, you know the first couple days hanging out and then going to the hospital with the kids, playing with them and yesterday and today’s practices, just learn from these NFL coaches, getting all this great work in, just getting better each day and the competition, I love the competition and just trying to improve myself out here.”

He says he wants to show he can compete with players from the big schools, “I know I can play with the guys in the power 5 conferences, just because I’m a group of 5 guy, some guys might not respect me but I’m confident in my talent, my ability so, just got to keep grinding, keep working to get better each day.”

The East-West Shrine Bowl will air on the NFL Network Saturday at 3p.m.