Lack of execution costs Bills in loss to Ravens

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at New Era Field on December 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Baltimore defeats Buffalo 24-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dropped passes, missed assignments and missed opportunities were the theme for the Bills’ offense Sunday afternoon in a 24-17 loss to the Ravens.

Outside of a blown coverage, which allowed Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst to run free for a 61-yard touchdown, the members of the Bills’ offense knew they let down the defense, which limited Lamar Jackson for most of their Week 14 showdown.

“We got in a funk early and we tried to get out of it and guys did a good job battling,” wide receiver Cole Beasley said. “But, we didn’t have it today and it’s a shame because our defense played their (butt) off.”

In the first half alone, Allen misfired on three deep passes, first missing John Brown on the opening drive before airmailing attempts to Robert Foster and Dawson Knox.

“That’s part of the game. Stuff like that is going to happen. We just have to execute better. Gotta make the plays. All of them count,” Brown said.

As for the missed connection on the deep ball on their first series, Brown explained, “the wind took the ball. That wasn’t on (Allen). If anything, I’ll say it was on me.”

Early in the season, dropped passes were an issue for Knox. In the third quarter with Buffalo looking to answer following Jackson’s strike to Hurst, Knox dropped a critical pass on third down, which would have set the offense up with a first down inside the 20.

“Anytime one of us makes a bad play, I had a couple obviously, they do a great job of keeping us positive,” Knox said of his veteran teammates. “I just have to get better, keep working on on my hands, keep getting on the jugs machine. It’s unacceptable for me. Obviously, I’m expecting to make that play so, I just have to continue to get better.”

“I told him ‘that’s alright. Don’t worry about it,” Beasley explained of Dawson’s drop. “I said the great ones that stick around are the ones that come back strong and make a big play later,’ and he did.”

Knox made a one handed, 37-yard grab on the Bills’ touchdown drive which allowed the team to pull within 24-17 in the fourth quarter.

Up front, Allen was under duress for most of the game. He was sacked six times, hit an additional 12 times and was under siege by the Ravens defense as he tried to rally the Bills on their final drive in the fourth quarter.

“I think it’s a tale of two halves, or even three quarters,” said center Mitch Morse. “I can only speak for myself. Just one person off, here and there, and I put that onus on me putting everyone in the right position. Kudos to them. They played their tails off and they out-executed us, out-executed me today.”