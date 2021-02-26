Lady Hawks upend Nichols, 76-32

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The unbeaten Cardinal O’Hara girls basketball team hosted Nichols on Friday, and it was a historic day for one Lady Hawk!

After a three-pointer from Mia McCarthy to open up the game, O’Hara senior Amelia Strong gets the ball down low, shoots, and gets her own rebound for the putback basket off the boards to give the Lady Hawks the 5-0 lead.

A few minutes later, the Lady Hawks pass it around and get it to Courtney McClawey who banks the shot from inside the arc. It’s now 12-2, O’Hara on top.

After getting fouled, Strong steps up to the line and sinks the free throw for her 1,000th career point! Strong hit the second one for good measure for her 1,001st point as well.

With just 13 seconds left in the first, McCarthy knocks down a three from the elbow. O’Hara led 21-4 at the end of the quarter.

Second quarter, the Lady Hawks steal it from Nichols and get it to Aaliyah Parker who hits the layup to give O’Hara the 32-17 lead.

Third quarter action, on the other end of the court, Quinn Benchley floats in a layup. Nichols trails O’Hara 41-21.

A few minutes later, Strong gets her own rebound in for the bucket off the boards, it’s now 45-23.

Cardinal O’Hara would go on to top Nichols 76-32.