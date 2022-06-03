BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lake Shore/Silver Creek and East Aurora, the top two teams in Class C boys lacrosse, squared off at West Seneca West in the Section VI championship game on Thursday evening.

Scoreless until the final late in the first. Vinny Marszalek finds Ray Cortes who shakes off a defender and rips it into the back of the net to give the Eagles the 1-0 lead.

In the final minute of the first, Obrigh Tallchief comes from X and feeds it to Joiise John who beats the goalie for the second Lake Shore goal of the game. It’s 2-0 after one.

Early in the second, Jaden Kennedy slings it to Tallchief for the rip into the inside post. Eagles are all gas, no brakes with the 3-0 lead.

A few minutes later, John and Tallchief send it back and forth and finish with a John five-hole goal to make it 4-0.

Lake Shore/Silver Creek stays in charge for the entire game to top East Aurora 11-5 to repeat as Class C Section VI champions. The Eagles will play in the Far West Regional on Saturday at 5:30pm at Will East.