Lancaster baseball beats OP 14-5

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster and Orchard Park both opened up ECIC I play on Tuesday afternoon at the Forge.

Top of the first, Quakers put together a two-out rally with a shot to left field from Connor Bowman. Jake Hollins comes home from second to give Orchard Park the 1-0 lead.

Bottom of the frame, Legends tie it up. Matt Sell absolutely blasts one to the left field fence. Jason Mansell turns on the jets and races home to knot it up at one a piece after the first inning.

Top of the second now, Mansell tries to catch a runner stealing second but Ben Gocella goes ahead and steals home to give OP the 2-1 lead.

A few batters later, same result. This time, Tyler Kelley steals home for the third Quaker run of the game.

Bottom of the second, Mansell rips a single out to right field to score Nick Petrunyak. Lancaster trails 3-2.

The Legends would put together a rally to defeat Orchard Park 14-5. Lancaster moves to 1-0 in ECIC 1, OP moves to 0-1.