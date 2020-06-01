Lancaster baseball retires 2020 seniors jerseys

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The seniors in the class of 2020 missed out on a lot in their final semester of high school. The Lancaster baseball team aimed to change that for their seven seniors.

Because their seniors never got the chance to celebrate their final season as a Legend, the Lancaster baseball team is “retiring” their numbers for the next four years.

“As soon as we found out our season was being cancelled, this was one of the first things that popped into my head as far as what can we do for these seniors,” Lancaster assistant coach Derek Jozwiak said. “The two biggest losses right now are your juniors, who this is their big year for recruiting, and your seniors because they’re missing everything. They’re missing prom, they’re missing graduation, they’re missing the last couple months of school with their friends. So we thought, what can we do for these kids to make it not hurt as bad? Because nothing can replace that.”

In an effort to continue to honor our seniors this year, we are excited to announce the first of a series of things were going to be doing in their honor. For the next 4 seasons, this years seniors will be permanent members of our roster as we are "retiring" their numbers. — Lancaster Baseball (@LHSVarBaseball) May 18, 2020

“I’ve been around sports my entire life, and I thought what’s one of the biggest honors that teams or leagues do for people, and that’s retiring jerseys. We wanted to do something that was special for these kids, but also not selling alumni, people who’ve been there first, short in a way,” Jozwiak said. “Retirement was an easy answer, then it was just a time frame of okay, their numbers of a full high school career of nobody else getting to wear it.”

“You couldn’t retire their number forever, but for a high school career of four years, I think that’s a great thing,” Lancaster head coach Mark Dalfonso said.

For the next four seasons, no Lancaster player will wear the numbers 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 22, or 24. The Legends are also planning to install a tribute to these seven seniors inside of their locker room, as well as a tribute on the baseball field for the next four years.

“For a long time, we’ve been big about this being about the culture, it being about the boys. It’s about the kids that are out there playing and working their tails off to do it,” Jozwiak said. “Kids ten years from now are going to walk in our locker room and see something and say ‘Oh! Who was Kyle Graff?’ And for the next four years, guys that were freshmen and eighth graders this year are going to walk up to our field and see something out there.”

John Syracuse, #24, two year varsity Legend

“It’s an honor that they care so much about us and are doing everything they can to make the situation better. Being a part of Lancaster Baseball for the past six years has been amazing, and it means so much that they are doing everything they can to remember us.”

Ethan Miller, #4, two year varsity Legend

“Lancaster baseball has meant a lot to me because of the bonds that were formed. Being with the guys every day after school to work towards achieving one goal, which was the Section. When I heard about our jerseys being retired, I was very happy. Knowing that for the next four years our jerseys will give off a message to the future players, ‘Play every game like it’s your last.’ Enjoy every moment that you’re out on that field because you never know what might happen, like us seniors who won’t be able to tie up the cleats in a Lancaster Baseball uniform again.”

Kyle Graff, #22, two year varsity Legend

“It definitely is an honor to get our numbers retired, even though it’s upsetting I couldn’t get a final season with my boys I’ve been playing with since 7th grade. The friendships I’ve made through Lancaster baseball, this season would’ve been more than baseball, it would’ve been playing my senior season and ending high school with my brothers. Those guys were more than teammates, they were my brothers. It’s upsetting the way it ended, but at the end of the day, I still have all of them as friends, and that’s really all that matters. I would like to thank Lancaster Baseball for everything they did for me along the way, and for this honor.”

Trevor Reformat, #13, two year varsity Legend

“When I found out Lancaster Baseball was going to retire our jerseys, I was super excited because it shows that although we weren’t able to finish out how we wanted, our legacy for the seniors would continue on. Not being able to play baseball for the last time with guys that I grew up playing with since I was eight years old really stinks. Lancaster Baseball definitely put a huge impact on me as we were always a winning program, and worked every year for the top goal to win a Section Championship. I really believe we would’ve had a good chance to win the Section this year for Lancaster. But most importantly, Lancaster Baseball has allowed me to build friendships with guys that I will continue to talk to for the rest of my life, and relationships with coaches that I will stay in contact with for many years.”

Ryan LaRue, #11, one year varsity Legend

“I just think it is a really cool thing Lancaster is doing to honor the seniors that didn’t get to play their senior year, and I am honored that they are retiring our numbers for the next four years. It really sucks that we weren’t able to play one last year and play with all my friends that I grew up playing baseball with my whole life.”

Nick Castellana, #12

Ben Farrell, #10