Lancaster beats Will North in a 5-4 thriller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a battle of two great teams on Thursday at the Northtown Center as Lancaster and Williamsville North squared off, and it turned out to be a real shootout between these powerful teams.

Less than three minutes into the game, Lancaster trying to clear it out of their defensive zone, but North’s Jacob Penetrante steals the puck and sneaks it in behind the goalie for the first goal of the game! Spartans lead 1-0.

But it took less than a minute for the Legends to tie it up. Ryan Len gets it to Bryan Schuman who zips the one-timer into the back of the net, bringing the score to 1-1.

Two minutes later, Lancaster stays hot offensively as Owen Jedlicka rips a shot in for the second Legends goal of the night. Lancaster takes a 2-1 lead.

North ties it up with eight minutes later in the first, and again it’s Penetrante who beats out the defender on the breakaway for the goal. Spartans bring the game to 2-2.

With just under a minute left in the first, the Legends take the lead with a massive one-timer from Jedlicka courtesy of Jonah Ahrens. Lancaster up 3-2 after the first period.

Second period now, Legends have the puck in their offensive zone, but Mac Ward steals it, goes on a breakaway, and finishes with a goal through the five-hole. We’re all tied up at 3.

Seven seconds later, Ryan Bailey brings it down from the face-off and lifts it into the back of the net to give Will North the 4-3 lead.

Lancaster would continue the shootout with a goal late in the second to the tie game up, and it would be Dan Zaccarine who would come away with the game winning goal for the Legends.

Lancaster downs Will North 5-4. The Legends move to 2-0 on the season, the Spartans move to 1-1.