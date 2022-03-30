BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 0-1 Lancaster and 1-0 Frontier squared off on the field in a non-league matchup on Wednesday night.

In the first minute of the game, Bryce Privateer gets it behind the net, jukes out a defender and finishes with a bottom corner dart to give the Falcons the quick 1-0 lead.

But Lancaster responds on the other end of the field a few minutes later. Luke Suchyna scoops up the ball at midfield and slings it to Ryan Len who puts it to the back of the net. We’re all tied up at one.

With just 30 seconds left in the first, Suchyna brings it in and goes up and over the goalie for the impressive acrobatic goal. Legends take a 2-1 lead.

Second quarter now, Privateer nets his second goal of the game when he rips it right past a defenders head into the top corner to tie the game up at two.

Frontier takes the lead again when Zack Reid gets it behind the net and finishes with a dart to the top corner. Falcons up 3-2.

Both teams score another goal, but the Legends tie it up after Len takes it the length of the field and zips it into the bottom corner. Lancaster and Frontier are tied up at four at the half.

This one would stay back and forth to the end but the Legends come out with the 7-6 win.