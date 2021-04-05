Lancaster boys volleyball defeats WSW, 3-0

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both Lancaster and West Seneca West were looking for their first wins of the boys volleyball season on Monday afternoon as the Indians visited the Legends at Java Gym.

We’re tied at four a piece after trading points back and forth to open up the first set. Dallas Gianni sets it up and Matt Mazur comes down with the huge hit to give Lancaster the 5-4 lead.

A few minutes later, WSW up by one, Adam Devic’s hit is blocked by the Indians but after a huge dig by Jason Mendola, the Legends get it up and over courtesy of a floater by Devic for the point. It’s now 8-8.

Lancaster goes on a run but WSW comes right back to keep it a close set. Noah Petrik is set up for the kill, Lancaster can’t return it, and it’s now 19-18 with the Legends on top.

Two points away from Lancaster winning the set, Joseph Wesley deals a mean floater into a dead area but Gianni saves it with a pancake! Mazur pops it up and William Morris gets the kill to give the Legends the 24-22 lead.

Lancaster would win the next point and take the first set 25-22.

Second set, Jacob Woelfel gets the monster kill to tie the game up at four.

A few minutes later, after nice rally’s from both teams, Mazur goes up and gets the block to give Lancaster the 12-9 lead.

Late in the set, Jacob Elias is set up for the beautiful kill to the back corner, giving the Legends the 23-21 lead.

Lancaster would go on to take the second set 25-21, and then finish the day off with a three-set sweep, beating West Seneca West 25-22 in the third set.