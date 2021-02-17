Lancaster completes comeback over OP to win 4-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was the season opener for Orchard Park on Wednesday afternoon as the Quakers hit the ice at Leisure Rinks to take on 2-1 Lancaster.

Scoreless for the first ten minutes into the first period, but that’s when OP finally scores their first goal of the 2021 season. Presley Schiltz takes it around the back of the net and gets it to Jake Echeverria who pops it into the goal. Quakers take a 1-0 lead.

Second period action now, Tyler Menz on the breakaway and slips it to Alex Zakrzewski who sneaks it in on the right side. Orchard Park now leads 2-0.

Three and a half minutes left in the second, Jonah Ahrens steals it down low and blasts the puck into the top shelf for the first Lancaster goal of the game. Legends cut OP’s lead in half, 2-1 at the end of the second.

Lancaster explodes in the third period, scoring three goals to complete the comeback victory over Orchard Park.