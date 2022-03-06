BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undefeated Lancaster and Clarence squared off in the Class AA Section VI championship game on Sunday afternoon at Buff State.

The Legends got hot right out the gate. Kiley Harrington takes it all the way in and finishes with the layup in transition to give Lancaster the 6-0 lead early.

Late in the first, Clarence trying to close the gap as Hannah Farley drops a corner three to make it 12-5. The Red Devils trailed 16-7 at the end of the quarter.

Second quarter action now, Madison Francis steps up and knocks down the short jumper. Legends up 19-12.

A few minutes later, Rachel Kamrowski drives in and banks the layup to give Lancaster the 27-20 advantage. The Legends led 34-24 at the half.

Lancaster would keep the intensity high throughout the second half to top Clarence 67-43 to win their first ever Class AA Section VI title!