Lancaster GBB outlasts OP 59-50

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lancaster girls basketball team looked to start the season 3-0 as AA rival Orchard Park came to town on Friday afternoon.

The Legends opened up the game on fire. Halfway through the first, the 8th grade phenom Madison Francis gets it down low and banks the reverse layup and draws the foul. Lancaster leads 12-6.

Less than two minutes left in the first, Rachel Kamrowski comes up with the steal and sends it down the court where Francis finishes it off with a basket off the boards to give the Legends an 18-9 lead.

Lancaster would lead 26-9 at the end of the first.

Second quarter action, Sarah McFadden shoots and Sydney Fenn snags the rebound and gets the putback basket. Quakers trail 26-13 early in the quarter.

One minute left in the half, Francis blocks an OP shot, Brooke Bauer gets the rebound and sends it to Kamrowski who gets the layup in transition. Legends take a 32-21 lead into the half.

Quakers trying to put something together to open up the third quarter, but Francis leaps in front of the OP pass and takes it coast-to-coast for the score! It’s now 34-23, Legends on top.

Orchard Park put together a solid third quarter, starting to close the gap, but still trailed 48-33 after the end of three. It was the fourth quarter where the Quakers would really step up, but the Legends outlasted their late efforts to win it 59-50.

Lancaster moves to 3-0 on the season, Orchard Park falls to 1-2.