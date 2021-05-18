Lancaster girls lacrosse downs Hamburg 17-7

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 3-0 Lancaster Legends hosted the 2-1 Hamburg Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon.

The Legends opened up on fire in this one. Lancaster already with a 3-0 lead and they extend it when Ava Kreutzer slings it to Madison Maciag who dodges defenders for the goal. It’s now 4-0.

One minute later, Avrey Kirisits catches the pass, rolls in front of the net and beats the goalie to give Lancaster the 5-0 lead.

Legends on a roll at this point! Thirty seconds later, Maciag gets it to Kruetzer this time who rips a shot into the bottom left corner. Lancaster takes a 6-0 lead.

After a break, Legends move the ball around the horn and get it inside to Katelyn Rokitka who gets the goal. Lancaster up 7-0 now.

Less than a minute later, Maciag finds Rokitka for the snipe in the bottom corner to give the Legends the 8-0 lead.

Lancaster led by as much as 10 points in the first half to take a 13-3 lead at the break. The Legends win their fourth straight game of the season with a 17-7 victory over Hamburg.