BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s senior night for the Lancaster Legends girls lacrosse team as they host Hamburg on this beautiful Monday afternoon.

Early in the first, Madison Maciag feeds it to Ava Kruetzer who spins through the defense and dumps it over the goalie’s shoulder. Legends take a 4-0 lead.

Just over a minute later, Katie Napier scoops up the ground ball and finds Maciag who buries it into the back of the net before getting pummeled by the goalie. It’s now 5-0 Lancaster.

A few minutes later, Kruetzer sends it to Emma Cimino who banks the quick stick goal to put the Legends up 6-0.

Lancaster remained in charge throughout the rest of the game to top Hamburg 14-3.