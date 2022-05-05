BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a battle between two of the top teams in Class A, 10-1 Lancaster and 10-0 Clarence squared up for a classic girls lacrosse matchup on Thursday.

The game was all tied up at the half but early in the second the Legends take the lead. Ava Kruetzer slings it to Emma Cimino for the quick stick goal. Lancaster up 4-3.

Down on the other end of the field, Katelyn Rice breaks through defenders for the bouncer. Clarence trails 5-4.

A few minutes later the Red Devils tie it up with another Rice goal into the bottom corner from the free position. We’re knotted up at 5.

But the Legends keep it up! Madison Handley brings it in and feeds it to Cimino who goes up and over the goalie for the top corner goal to give the Legends the 6-5 advantage.

A bit later, Handley gets it, turns on the spin moves, and rips it between the five hole for the score. Lancaster leads 7-5.

This one would stay close through to the end, but it’s the Legends that get the 8-7 win to hand Clarence their first loss of the season.