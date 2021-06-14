Lancaster girls lax tops Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the regular season wrapping up this week, Lancaster traveled to Clarence on Monday for a huge girls lacrosse matchup.

Late in the first half, Ava Kruetzer brings it down and feeds it to Jessica Notaro who quick sticks it into the back of the net to give Lancaster the 8-6 lead.

With just 15 seconds left before the break, Leighton Parlato comes around behind the net and gets the pass from Brooke Tangelder before slipping it into the top left corner to make it a one-goal game at the half, 8-7.

Second half action now, off the free position Katelyn Rokitka bounces in the goal to make it 9-7, Legends.

Just 13 seconds later, Lancaster scores again. Avrey Kirisits hits Madison Handley who snipes it into the bottom corner. It’s now 10-7.

After winning another faceoff, Rokitka gets another free position and yet again, banks the goal. Lancaster takes an 11-7 lead, the third goal scored in 40 seconds.

A few minutes later, Natalie Myslinski runs into a double team of defenders but spins around and shoots through traffic for the bottom corner goal! Clarence cutting into the lead, 11-8.

Less than a minute later, on the other end of the field Morganne Dee goes to pass and ends up bouncing in the goal to give the Legends the 12-8 lead.