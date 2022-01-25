Lancaster girls remain unbeaten with 59-29 win over Orchard Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lancaster girls basketball team traveled to take on rival Orchard Park on Tuesday night.

Early on, after the Legends get the defensive rebound, Rachel Kamrowski gets it and banks the layup off the boards to give Lancaster the 6-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Kamrowski steals the ball and dishes it off to Brooke Bauer for the bucket. It’s now 10-3, Legends.

Later in the quarter, Lancaster tosses it around and finish with a layup from Kiley Harrington to make it 15-5.

With a few minutes left in the first, Madison Stevenson grabs the offensive rebound and the putback basket. Quakers trail 19-7 at the end of the first.

Lancaster keeps up the high-scoring affair throughout the game and finishes with a 59-29 win over Orchard Park.