Lancaster girls remain undefeated in 63-35 rout of Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two of the top girls basketball teams in Western New York squared off at Lancaster’s Java Gym on Friday as the undefeated Legends hosted 15-2 Hamburg.

Early in the first, Madison Francis brings it down and slings it to Rachel Kamrowski who drops the huge corner three to give Lancaster the 9-3 lead.

A few minutes later, Maddie Hoak gets the defensive rebound and tosses it to a wide open Leah Khuu for the big three. It’s now 14-6, Legends.

In the final seconds of the first, Francis takes it coast to coast and finishes with a buzzer beater layup to bring Lancaster up 16-8 at the end of the first.

Second quarter action now, Kamrowski snags the steal and brings it all the way back for the layup. Lancaster leads 22-12.

The Legends would continue to roll from there. Lancaster proceeds to outscore Hamburg 30 to 17 in the final two quarters to cruise to a 63-35 win over the Bulldogs.