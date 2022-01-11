Lancaster girls remain undefeated with 87-37 win over Jamestown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Unbeaten Lancaster girls basketball hosted Jamestown in an ECIC matchup on Tuesday night.

Second quarter, Marley Drake gets the inbounds pass and knocks down the three from the elbow. Jamestown trails 40-20.

A few minutes later, Madison Francis blocks a shot and sends it down the court, and it’s Brooke Bauer that finishes off with a layup to give the Legends the 46-20 lead.

In the final minute of the first half, Kiley Harrington gets the defensive rebound and the putback basket to make it 50-22.

Last few seconds of the first half, Francis gets yet another block and relays it down the court for Bauer to bank the layup. Lancaster led 52-22 at the half.

The Legends prove why they’re still the top team in Western New York with tonight’s 87-37 victory over Jamestown. Lancaster remains undefeated on the season.