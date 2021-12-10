Lancaster girls top Depew 57-43

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lancaster girls basketball team opened up the season on Friday night as they hosted cross-town rival Depew at Java Gym.

The Legends led 31-19 at the half, but the Wildcats put together a steady comeback in the third. Nyema Blair drains a three from the wing to cut into the lead 31-22.

But on the other end of the court, Madison Francis gets it in the corner and drops a three of her own to make it 36-24.

Halfway through the third, Brooke Bauer hits Francis on her way into the paint. Francis lays it in to give the Legends the 41-26 lead.

Two minutes left in the quarter, Kaylee Krysztof brings it all the way down the court and finishes with a step-back three. It’s 44-29.

In the final minute of the third, Madison Maciag snags the offensive rebound and gets the basket off the boards. Lancaster led 46-33 at the end of the quarter.

The Legends hold on to beat Depew 57-43 to open up the season with a win.