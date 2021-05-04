Lancaster girls volleyball outlast Orchard Park 3-2

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was senior night for five Orchard Park girls volleyball seniors as the Quakers played host to rival Lancaster on Tuesday night.

In the beginning of the game, Summer Harris passes it over the net but Maddy Andrus goes up and taps it over for the point.

Lancaster opens up the game with a 3-0 lead, but the Quakers then go on a run.

A few minutes later, Maddy Leach goes for the kill but Olivia Nellis blocks it straight to the ground, giving Orchard Park a 7-3 lead.

After Lancaster sends it over, Molly Ryan sets up Summer Harris and the senior sends it over in between the hands of two Lancaster blockers. It’s now 12-6, OP.

Later in the set, after the return April Jakubowski goes to the outside where Alli Farmer goes up for the kill. Legends trail 17-13.

OP just two points away from winning the first set, after an incredible save from Lauren Penska, Nellis sends it into the back corner for the winner, making it 24-16.

The Quakers take the first set 25-16.

Second set, Jakubowski sets up Maddy Leach who tips it over right to the empty floor, Lancaster trails 6-2.

The Legends would go on to win the second set 25-20. OP took the third set, 25-16. Lancaster would win the fourth set in a 26-24 nail biter, and then finish out the night with a fifth set 25-19 win to beat Orchard Park 3-2.