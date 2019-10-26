Lancaster Hangs On To Defeat Clarence In AA Quarterfinals

The Lancaster Legends advanced to the Class AA Semifinals with the 23-17 win over Clarence. The Legends held a 9-3 lead at the half, and would open up the second half with a touchdown from quarterback Jason Mansell. However, the Red Devils would answer when Julius Perry hit a wide open Alexander Sykas for a 39 yard touchdown to pull Clarence within 5.

Mansell would find the end zone once again for Lancaster in the 4th to put the Legends up 23-10. The Red Devils answered when Zac Norton scored a touchdown with just under 2:00 to play to pull within 6. The Red Devils recovered the onsides kick on the ensuing drive, however would be unable to convert and Lancaster would take over after the turnover on downs.

The Legends will face Jamestown in the Class AA Semifinals.